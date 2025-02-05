PM Anwar hosts luncheon for Kosovo President

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of visiting Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Osmani and her delegation, who are here for a four-day official visit, arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 11.15 am.

A group of 60 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8 (3), dressed in their school uniforms, greeted the visiting president with warm smiles while waving the flags of both nations.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Earlier, Osmani was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges, including Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on October 30, 2008, becoming one of the first countries in Asia to do so. According to Wisma Putra, diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (US$6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports to the republic valued at RM25.92 million (US$5.5 million) and imports at RM2.63 million (US$550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo mainly consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones.