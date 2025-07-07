PM Anwar mourns family of six found dead in Kedah river

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of six individuals found dead inside a submerged car in Sungai Korok, near Jitra, Kedah.

In a post on social media platform X, Anwar expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and prayed for strength for the grieving relatives.

“I am deeply saddened and grieved to receive the heartbreaking news of this tragedy involving a family of six. May they be granted the fortitude to endure this immense trial, and may the souls of all victims be blessed and placed among the righteous,“ he said.

The victims were identified as Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, and their four children: Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and six-month-old Tuah Haydar.

The family had been missing since last Saturday before their car was discovered in the river.

Relatives confirmed the identities of the deceased, bringing a tragic end to the search for the missing family.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. – Bernama