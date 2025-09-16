PM Anwar pays courtesy call on Penang governor after Qatar summit

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call to Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib at Seri Mutiara shortly after returning from the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

Anwar was warmly received by the governor and his wife Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah before being given a brief tour of the mini gallery at the official residence.

The prime minister then joined a luncheon hosted in his honour, accompanied by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended an official invitation to the governor to attend the 2025 Malaysia Day celebration scheduled for tonight at PICCA@Butterworth Arena.

“We also exchanged views on efforts to strengthen collaboration between the federal and state governments,“ Fahmi shared in a Facebook post.

The prime minister was scheduled to attend the national-level Malaysia Day 2025 celebration later in the evening with the theme Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas attended the celebration representing Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya also attended representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. – Bernama