KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a visit from Indian music maestro Ilaiyaraaja at his office today.

In a post on his Facebook page, Anwar said he was pleased to meet the renowned composer, who is set to hold a mega concert in the capital tomorrow.

Anwar said they discussed strengthening Malaysia-India diplomatic ties through arts and culture.

“We also reminisced about the rich history of India’s film and music industry, which has significantly impacted fans in Malaysia.

“I also conveyed that Malaysia will continue to appreciate and uphold the arts and culture that symbolise the diversity and harmony we have long celebrated together,“ he said.

Anwar also took the opportunity to wish Ilaiyaraaja the best of luck for tomorrow’s concert at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, hoping that it will be another historic moment in the veteran music director’s artistic journey.

After three years, Ilaiyaraaja returns to Malaysia to entertain local fans with his Raaja Rhapsody concert, accompanied by over 60 professional musicians from India and Budapest, Hungary.

Known as the ‘living encyclopedia of music,‘ the 82-year-old legend is set to captivate music enthusiasts with songs that transcend generations.