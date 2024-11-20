PM Anwar returns home from four-country visits

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returned to Malaysia today after completing visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Brazil from Nov 9 until yesterday.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), at about 11.40 am.

Anwar and his delegation were greeted by the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin and supporters.

The 11-day official and working visits to the four countries were fully utilised by the Prime Minister to strengthen ties and explore significant investment opportunities for Malaysia.

During the visit, Anwar led the Malaysian delegation to key events, including the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Peru and the G20 Summit in Brazil.

At the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Anwar called on the global community to build a consensus on suspending or expelling Israel from the United Nations.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Malaysia’s stance in championing justice for Palestine and condemning Israel’s atrocities on the global stage. He emphasised that Putrajaya has never diplomatically recognised the existence of Israel as a state.

During his four-nation trip, Anwar engaged with world leaders and reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, particularly as Malaysia prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was among those invited to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 as the Chairman’s Guest.

In Peru, Anwar was conferred the Order of the Sun of Peru or El Sol del Peru, the highest award from the Peru government.

The El Sol del Peru medal, in the Grand Cross rank, is awarded to monarchs, heads of state, heads of government, foreign ministers, state ministers, accredited foreign ambassadors, or presidents of public authorities.