PM Anwar to deliver Special Address at 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a Special Address at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in Singapore on Saturday (May 31), according to Singapore’ Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

In a statement, MINDEF said the premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by Singapore, will take place from May 30 to June 1.

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to deliver this year’s Keynote Address on Friday (May 30).

“This year’s edition, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), will see the participation of 47 countries, with 40 ministerial-level delegates, 20 chiefs of defence forces, and more than 20 senior defence officials, as well as prominent academics,” the statement said.

Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will host delegates at a dinner at the St. Regis Singapore on May 31 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will speak at the seventh plenary session on Sunday (June 1), under the theme “Enhancing Security Cooperation for a Stable Asia-Pacific.”

MINDEF added that, as part of the regular features of the SLD, Chan will host visiting ministers for roundtable discussions on May 31 and June 1, and host the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) defence ministers to breakfast.

Chan will also hold bilateral meetings with ministers and senior officials from various countries on the sidelines of the SLD.

Since its inception in 2002, the SLD has provided a valuable, open, and neutral platform for the exchange of perspectives on defence and security issues and initiatives.