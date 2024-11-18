PM Anwar to partake in G20 related events, bilaterals

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the G20 related events such as the launch of “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty”, which aims to eradicate poverty and global hunger.

The theme is in line with the commitment of the MADANI government to improving the socio-economic status of Malaysians, especially in efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, will present Malaysia’s position in two important sessions, namely the “Social Inclusion and the Fight against Hunger and Poverty” session, and second, in the “Reform of Global Governance Institutions” session.

These two sessions provide an opportunity for Malaysia to voice its views on initiatives to address issues such as poverty, inequality, and global governance system reform.

Besides these, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to have bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and a pull-aside meeting with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa here Monday.

Malaysia along with 16 other countries, including Chile, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, are guest countries of G20. The last time Malaysia attended the G20 Summit was in 2015 in Turkiye as ASEAN chairman at the time.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and two unions, namely Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, United States, European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU).