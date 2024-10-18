PM Anwar to table Budget 2025 this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will present Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon.

It will be the third budget presented under the MADANI government led by Anwar and the final one under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), before transitioning to the 13th Malaysia Plan for the next five years.

The Budget 2025 presentation will be broadcast live on local television stations and social media at 4 pm.

According to the pre-budget 2025 statement published on the Ministry of Finance’s dedicated Budget website, Budget 2025 will focus on the key pillars of the MADANI Economic Framework: ‘Raising the Ceiling’, ‘Raising the Floor’, and good governance and public sector reform.

The ‘Raising the Ceiling’ thrust aims to restructure the economy and boost the nation’s competitiveness, positioning Malaysia as a leader in Asia’s economy, while the ‘Raising the Floor’ pillar seeks to improve Malaysians’ living standards by ensuring equal opportunities, a decent standard of living and social protection for all.

The pillar of good governance and public sector reform aims to prioritise transparency, efficiency and accountability in government, ensuring that Malaysia’s outlined goals can be achieved.

On Oct 7, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said in a Facebook post that Budget 2025 is a continuation of the government’s efforts to realise the vision of the MADANI Economic Framework.

The Prime Minister said more structural improvements to the economy would be introduced in the budget to ensure that the rapid economic growth is shared equitably among the people.

According to the schedule on the official Parliament website, the Supply Bill 2025 will be debated at the policy stage for eight days starting next Monday (Oct 21), followed by a ministerial response session for four days beginning Nov 6.

Members of Parliament will then debate the bill at the Committee stage for 12 days starting Nov 13, before it is voted on by the Dewan Rakyat.