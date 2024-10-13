PM Anwar, Unity Govt MPs attend Dewan Rakyat pre-sitting briefing

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended a Dewan Rakyat pre-sitting briefing with Unity Government Members of Parliament at Kompleks Seri Perdana here.

Present were both his deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Cabinet ministers. The nearly two-hour closed session began at 4.30 pm.

The calendar on the official Parliament website indicates that the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will convene for 35 days from tomorrow until Dec 12 with highlights on the tabling of Budget 2025 themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera.”

The tabling of the Supply Bill 2025 is slated for 4 pm on Oct 18. It will be debated at the policy level from Oct 28 until Nov 5, followed by a four-day answers by the ministers’ session.

The Dewan Rakyat session will then continue with the committee-level debate on the bill beginning Nov 13 until Dec 3 for approval.

A minister briefing session on the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) issue is slated for this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several bills will be tabled for the first reading, such as the Water Services Industry Bill (Amendment) 2024 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Bill (Amendment) 2024.