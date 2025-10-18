PM Anwar urges faster construction of Kota MADANI project

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the swift implementation of the Kota MADANI project, envisioned as a model for urban development rooted in humanitarian values, sustainability, and technological progress.

The Finance Minister said he had proposed to Putrajaya Holdings (PjH) to expedite the project, which was launched on June 26.

“I proposed the development of Kota MADANI more than a year ago, and I would like to thank Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj) for its full cooperation in expediting the approval process.

“With PPj and all government agencies providing their full support, it is now up to Putrajaya Holdings to push ahead at full speed,” he said in his speech at Putrajaya Holdings’ 30th anniversary celebration here on Friday (October 17).

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and PjH chairman Datuk Kamil Khalid Ariff.

The Kota MADANI development project in Precinct 19 here is a major initiative based on the concept of a smart, people-oriented and environmentally sustainable city.

Valued at RM4 billion, the project is being developed by PjH through a public-private partnership model based on the build, lease, maintain and transfer (BLMT) concept, without requiring government funding at the initial stage.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Putrajaya, known as the federal administrative centre, has received praise from foreign leaders for its beauty and distinctive identity.

“From the prime minister’s official residence, one can see the breathtaking view of Putrajaya — it is truly impressive,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his role in initiating and driving the development of Putrajaya.

“There was some hesitation among civil servants in the early days, as many were reluctant to relocate from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya.

“But after seeing the facilities — the mosques, schools, infrastructure, hospitals and other amenities — they became more eager to move,” he said.

He said private sector involvement in the construction of a private hospital in Putrajaya would further elevate its status on the international stage.

“The establishment of a private hospital will not only enhance healthcare services but also reflect excellence and high standards,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised that urban development should embody human-centred, sustainable and green values, guided by the principles of a smart city. - Bernama