PM Anwar urges Islamic nations to unite against Israeli atrocities

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his call for Islamic nations to remain strong and united against ongoing Israeli atrocities targeting Palestinians.

Anwar delivered this firm message during his national statement at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar before returning to Malaysia this morning.

He emphasised that comprehensive strength across all sectors is essential for the Muslim world to withstand global challenges and protect Palestinian dignity.

Anwar stated that Islamic and Arab leaders gathered in Doha specifically addressed Israel’s continuous violence and brutality against Gaza’s civilian population.

“Representing Malaysia, I conveyed a firm position that the Islamic world must be strong,“ he told attendees at the Himpunan Pendekar MADANI programme at Politeknik Seberang Perai.

The Prime Minister outlined that strength must encompass household stability, national unity, economic power, spiritual foundation, moral integrity, and defence capabilities.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s consistent policy of non-recognition toward Israel and rejection of any diplomatic or trade relations with the Zionist regime.

He declared that Malaysia cannot establish ties with a tyrannical state that systematically oppresses the Palestinian people.

Anwar condemned Israel’s recent air strikes on Doha and ongoing massacres in Gaza during his summit address.

He urged the international community to implement punitive measures against the Zionist regime for its actions.

The Prime Minister also demanded safe passage for the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza across the Mediterranean Sea.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz attended the event alongside Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Bakar.

Over 10,000 silat exponents from across Malaysia participated in the Himpunan Pendekar MADANI programme. – Bernama