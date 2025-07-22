PM Anwar urges legal protection for local creativity amid AI growth

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed new legal provisions to protect the copyright and originality of local creative works in response to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

He stressed the need for immediate action by the Communications and Digital Ministries to shield local artists from risks like plagiarism.

“Copyright protection should extend beyond cartoonists to films, poems, and other creative works, which increasingly face challenges due to AI advancements,” Anwar said during the launch of ‘Melukis Dengan Hati: Biografi Perjalanan Seni 50 Tahun Karya Zunar’ at Pustaka Raja Tun Uda.

He explained that such legal safeguards would ensure creators’ talents are not hindered by disputes over authenticity or ownership.

The event was attended by key figures, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and cartoonist Zunar.

Meanwhile, Anwar also called for the development of more local AI technology experts, to ensure that the development of AI in Malaysia aligns with the nation’s values and societal norms.

The Prime Minister said that, while the country’s existing AI policy has never neglected or separated local values, the younger generation must still be trained to master the necessary knowledge, so that whatever AI produces reflects local perspectives.

“Everyone acknowledges that AI is a new technology, but we must understand that what AI generates is based on inputs and data largely shaped by Western countries, particularly the United States, as well as China and others.

“I share the concerns surrounding AI, but we will not set aside or separate cultural, religious, and value-based elements in our national policy on AI technology,” he said. - Bernama