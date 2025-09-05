PM Anwar urges Muslims to deepen religious understanding for Malaysia MADANI

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims to deepen their understanding of Islam, maintain good character and embody the spirit of the struggle of Prophet Muhammad SAW as part of efforts to realise the concept of Malaysia MADANI.

He said Muslims must emulate the Prophet’s exemplary leadership and character, which serve as the best model in all aspects of life, including knowledge, charity, compassion, and moral conduct.

“Islam stands firm on faith, knowledge, awareness, charity, and the spirit to move forward. The personality and morals of Prophet Muhammad SAW, along with his exemplary conduct, must be our guide,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this when giving a “tausiyah” (informal Islamic lecture) at a “Temu Mesra” programme by the Federal Territories Mufti Department at the Bandar Baru Seri Petaling Jamek Mosque today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil.

Anwar said the struggle to uphold Islam must be rooted in knowledge, awareness, and the unity of the community, values that have been the source of strength for Muslims since the era of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, which ultimately led him to reconquer Jerusalem.

He expressed hope that the Malaysia MADANI concept, which is founded on the principles of faith, values, kindness, and mercy, will be fully translated into the nation’s administration, covering economic, educational, and social aspects.

“Islam is different from other religions. It is comprehensive and not based on certain juzuk (chapters) only. When we talk about nation-building, it cannot be partial, not just economics, not just politics... everything must be included.

“For instance, in the education system under Malaysia MADANI, it is essential for Muslim students to deepen their understanding of Islam, including reading, studying, and internalising its teachings.

“Similarly, acts of kindness to the nation include developing the economy through the increase in investments that have flowed in from countries such as the United States, Russia, and Brazil, enabling the government to boost trade and economic growth,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia MADANI also emphasises justice, compassion, and mercy for all citizens by ensuring that the well-being of every individual is safeguarded.

“We began with civil servants, increasing allowances and salaries to the highest levels in history. Next, we encouraged government-linked companies to follow suit, and we continue to urge private companies that record high profits to raise their employees’ wages as well,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasised that those in positions of power must not use their wealth for personal gain but must remain committed to protecting the welfare of those in need.

“This is what a MADANI nation is about. It is not enough to merely talk about implementation...we must ensure that there are no gaps between what is planned and what is delivered,” he said.

He said criticism of the government is welcomed, provided it is done in a civil and respectful manner, without slander, insults, or incitement.

“The message by the Malay Rulers in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul also reminds us to uphold morality,” he said. - Bernama