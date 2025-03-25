KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed relevant agencies to immediately assist in post-flood recovery efforts, particularly in helping affected families clean their homes ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said as the flood situation in Johor and Sabah improves, the Prime Minister is urging all parties, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector, to work together in easing the burden faced by victims.

“This disaster has caused damage to properties and assets and even disrupted Aidilfitri preparations that were made earlier,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office’s daily briefing broadcast live on the Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia Facebook pages.

Meanwhile, Tunku Nashrul said the prime minister has also instructed the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to ensure the effective implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri.

The scheme, in effect from March 24 to April 7, aims to protect consumers and create a fair balance between buyers and traders.

Tunku Nashrul said the price determination under SHMMP was made after consulting the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM), relevant government agencies and industry players.

He said the prime minister himself will conduct ground visits to inspect controlled item prices under SHMMP and ensure proper enforcement, including price labelling, so consumers can enjoy fair prices during the festive season.

Tunku Nashrul also said that the prime minister has instructed KPDN to continue working closely with KPKM to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods and to strengthen enforcement efforts.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any pricing issues to KPDN throughout the festive period, he added.