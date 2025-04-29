KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the timely completion of the MADANI Youth Housing and Affordable Housing Project in Mukim Batu here to ensure that homeowners do not experience unnecessary delays.

He said that any issues arising from the regulations and approvals related to the project must be addressed promptly and that Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif has also been told to report on the progress of the project directly to him.

“I want this project to be expedited...I want to see immediate action. I do not agree with having a ceremonial groundbreaking event just to be followed by three months of inaction,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MADANI Youth Housing and Affordable Housing Project here today.

Present were Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming and Federal Territories Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, as well as Maimunah and Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

The project comprised two blocks of MADANI Youth Housing and three blocks of affordable houses, with facilities including a multi-purpose hall, surau, laundry, and hawkers’ area. Twenty per cent of the houses under the project will be allocated to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysian Police.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that the MADANI Government is committed to achieving the target of building 500,000 affordable homes this year.

“The announced targets of 400,000 and 500,000 affordable homes over the past 20 years have never been achieved because it requires leadership with clear political will.

“Developing homes for the wealthy often comes with higher commissions, while low-cost homes have very small commissions. So, what do you choose? Commissions or protecting the people? I say this government must ensure that the interests of the people are prioritised,” he said.

On urban development, Anwar emphasised that it should not be measured solely by towering skyscrapers and mega projects, but should have real meaning for the people.

Furthermore, in building a MADANI nation, he said the most crucial focus must be on human development and the well-being of the people.