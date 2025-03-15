PM Anwar warns against disrupting urban renewal efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned against any attempts to challenge the government by organising protests against the Urban Renewal Bill (URA).

He said the government’s efforts in drafting the bill were aimed at improving the well-being of the underprivileged, who have been forced to live in rundown, cramped flats with only one room and one bathroom in Kuala Lumpur.

“We want to use this legislation to redevelop housing areas so that Malays in Kuala Lumpur, for example, no longer have to live in the same cramped one-room flats even after 50 or 60 years. Yet, some are opposing it and planning protests.

“Let me be clear - do not challenge us. We are fighting for the poor, the majority of whom are Malays, along with a segment of Indians and some Chinese. Yet, you seek to disrupt these efforts.

“If they insist on holding protests, we can fill an entire stadium with supporters to defend policies that uplift the Malays,” Anwar said firmly, while officiating the MARA MADANI Waqf event, at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The Prime Minister also slammed those opposing the redevelopment plan, especially those leveraging Malay and Islamic party identities.

“...and those opposing it are Malays. They use the name of a Malay party, an Islamic party, but have they ever put forward any real initiatives to help the Malays? No. Have they ever proposed concrete solutions to uplift the poor Malays in the city? No.

“That is why we introduced the urban redevelopment plan. If you have criticism, voice it. If you have suggestions, share them. But do not undermine our efforts,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament, will not alter the status of the land involved, including strata ownership.

Earlier this month, PAS Youth reportedly said that it will continue opposing the Urban Renewal Bill and will hold a protest on a larger scale.

Also present at the ceremony today were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and his deputy, Datuk Rubiah Wang, as well as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a Facebook post, urged Malays and Bumiputeras to focus on the future despite facing intense ideological battles.

The Prime Minister said they should not be trapped or entangled in old issues such as religion and race, which continue to be dragged into endless debates.

“All parties should move in tandem with global technological advancements, bringing about changes in daily life, including shifts in thinking and understanding,” Anwar said.