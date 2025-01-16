PM Anwar welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

LONDON: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which is set to take effect on Sunday.

Speaking to the Malaysian media here, Anwar who is on a working visit to United Kingdom, said this critical step will provide the much-needed relief for the people of Gaza, who have endured such immense suffering.

“I acknowledge the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States in mediating this agreement. I also applaud US President-elect Donald Trump for his role in bringing the negotiations to fruition,” he said after delivering a keynote address at the Invest Malaysia event.

Anwar said the international community must ensure that the ceasefire deal will be upheld, hence paving the way for talks on subsequent phases that will lead to sustainable calm and the reconstruction of Gaza.

While reconstruction is a pressing priority, he said it is also essential to recognise that the loss of over 46,700 Palestinian lives and the displacement of over two million people cannot and must not be forgotten.

“Justice and accountability for the actions taken during this conflict remain critical,” he said.

Furthermore, Anwar said this ceasefire must serve as a stepping stone towards the long-overdue aim of establishing a viable, sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

A just and lasting peace depends on addressing the root causes of this conflict, he said.

Regarding the statement by Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya, who praised Malaysia’s “honourable stance” in supporting Palestine during the ongoing conflict, Anwar said that the most important thing is to bring peace to Gaza.

“The most important is to stop the continuous attacks that cause destruction and the killing of people, as well as the destruction of property (in Gaza). I hope this (ceasefire) can continue, and we will do whatever is necessary,” he said.

Anwar added that he is confident this (continuous ceasefire) can be achieved, as there seems to be direct engagement with representatives from the US and, of course, through Malaysia’s strong relations with Egypt and Hamas.