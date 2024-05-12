PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has voiced disappointment over delays in executing two national digital initiatives, MyDigital ID and the second 5G network.

He said the rollout of MyDigital ID is a year behind schedule, while the second 5G network remains stalled as negotiations for the project have not received a positive response from Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and telecommunication companies.

“This has caused me to lose some patience,” he said at the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

Anwar also noted that he had conveyed his dissatisfaction over the matter during the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting yesterday.

He further described the delays in both projects as negligent and a hindrance to the nation’s efforts in realising the digital transformation agenda.

“These delays reflect negligence. How can we advance towards AI (artificial intelligence) when the basic (digital infrastructure) that should have been established is still unfinished?” he said.

Anwar said both projects are vital and must be expedited, particularly as Malaysia prepares to assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year, with priorities including the ASEAN Power Grid agenda, digital networking and food technology.

“We need to emerge as a competent nation and lead by example. I believe two years is sufficient to prepare for these initiatives,” he said.

However, the prime minister apologised for his excessive reprimand during the MED4IRN meeting yesterday.

“This shows I’m human and not without flaws. I have high expectations, and it leads to frustration when they are not met. I believe I overreacted, and I hope my apology will be accepted,” he said.

MyDigital ID is a government initiative to provide online users with secure and legal identity authentication.

The second 5G network refers to additional infrastructure complementing the existing Single Wholesale Network (SWN) provided by DNB.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide, enhance digital infrastructure and expand coverage, particularly in underserved rural areas.