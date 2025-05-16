KEPALA BATAS: Planning for the 16th General Election (GE16) and several upcoming state elections (PRN) will be a key priority for PKR Information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is offering himself as a candidate for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) in the 2025–2028 party election.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said this would be the first area of focus if he was given the mandate to be part of the MPP, particularly in assisting the 26-year-old party with preparations such as the manifesto.

“We definitely need to start planning our steps towards GE16. In fact, we know that state elections in Sabah, Melaka and Johor are also approaching. So the first task for not just PKR, but many other parties will be preparing for these elections.

“This includes manifesto preparation, groundwork to engage the grassroots, connecting with the people, solving issues and understanding the policies that need to be prioritised. These will be among my main focuses,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Jelajah Kita Keadilan’ programme at Dewan Tok Mat Yahoo here tonight, which was also attended by the party’s secretary-general, Dr Fuziah Salleh.

Fahmi also advised all candidates to campaign healthily by articulating their arguments and views, which in turn would help strengthen party unity in supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reform and development agenda.

Commenting on the contest between Nurul Izzah Anwar and Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for the post of deputy president, Fahmi described it as a contest between two figures with a long history and who have been with the party since its inception.

“I see both have their own approaches, their own styles in conveying their vision to the delegates—some use statistics, some evoke memories, use slides to argue their case, build the mood, spirit and struggle.

“I believe both figures have their own strengths and supporters. Nurul Izzah has served as vice-president since 2010 while Rafizi played a key role in reviving the party, especially after the Sheraton Move,” he said.

Nonetheless, Fahmi said party president Anwar hoped to see both figures continue contributing to the party, regardless of the outcome of the May 23 election, and that both Nurul Izzah and Rafizi have expressed their commitment to return to the grassroots to keep driving PKR forward even if they lost the race for the number two post.

Fahmi also noted a consistent trend in PKR where the party leadership would find a way to involve capable individuals in party affairs or leadership roles if they were believed to have the potential to serve the party and connect with the people.

The PKR National Congress, including the Youth and Women’s congresses, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with voting day set for May 23.