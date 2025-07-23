PM’s cost-of-living relief measures show MADANI govt resolve - ABIM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) has lauded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest cost-of-living relief measures, calling them a clear sign of the MADANI Government’s determination to resist political pressures while prioritising national stability.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin expressed confidence that the initiatives, including a one-off RM100 cash payment for adults, reduced RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre, and expanded Rahmah MADANI Sales allocations, would provide immediate relief to low and middle-income groups.

“These measures reflect the government’s responsiveness to the people’s struggles amid rising living costs,“ he said in a statement.

However, he stressed that their success hinges on “integrity, efficient governance, and genuine concern for those in need.”

Ahmad Fahmi also highlighted the importance of the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in ensuring long-term impact.

“The Malaysia MADANI agenda requires strong political will, civil society engagement, and public support to succeed,“ he added.

Transparency in implementation was another key point raised by ABIM.

The group pledged to remain a strategic partner in advocating for reforms aligned with social justice and good governance.

Separately, the Anwar Ibrahim Club (AIC) welcomed the announcements as proof of the government’s dedication to public welfare.

“These initiatives show that the people’s needs remain central to national planning,“ it said, urging continued public support for reforms. – Bernama