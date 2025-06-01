SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants all ministries to focus on enhancing capabilities in the fields of tourism, investment and economy, with the involvement of all states through the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said every state and district had its own strengths to attract visitors.

“In fact, for this year, as we strive to make a success of the ASEAN (Chairmanship), we will ensure our programmes will equip all states, with no exceptions, to become tourism destinations this year and next year, in particular.

“I have asked all ministries to focus on ensuring Malaysia can enhance capabilities in the fields of tourism, investment and economy. This is so that no area or state is marginalised or left behind,” he said at the launch of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Campaign here today.

Anwar said the comprehensive involvement of all parties would help the nation achieve the projected income of RM147.1 billion as well as the targeted tourist arrival of 35.6 million through the campaign.

The Prime Minister said that in promoting the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, inclusivity becomes a major approach to promoting the country’s sustainability and harmony in terms of a multicultural legacy with a strong cultural foundation.

“So the impact of Visit Malaysia 2026, as I’ve said, will go far beyond the tourism industry to include hospitality, transport, retail, food industries... and the economic benefits will be shared by the urban and rural communities,” said Anwar.

He said the MADANI framework itself is about inclusivity in championing sustainability concurrently with the attainment of a higher quality of life and harmony between development and nature.

Anwar also underscored Malaysia’s distinctive tourism offerings, which reflect its multiracial and multicultural identity.

He described Malaysia as a unique destination that is environmentally friendly and has a charming multicultural identity, which is culturally divergent and rich, in addition to being a sustainable destination.

Anwar also praised the VM2026 theme song titled ‘Surreal Experiences’, noting that it perfectly encapsulates Malaysia’s uniqueness, adding that it is particularly appealing to the younger generation.

“If we look at the theme song, it captures the inclusiveness of all districts and states in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is something catchy and I must thank (Datuk Seri) Tiong King Sing (the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture),” he said.

The VM2026 campaign was officially launched today, featuring a new logo, mascots, theme song and aircraft livery.

In addition to the new theme song, the Malayan sun bear was introduced as the campaign’s official icon, in respect of its status as an endangered species and a symbol of Malaysia’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

The animal is represented by two mascots, Wira and Manja, representing inclusivity and diversity.