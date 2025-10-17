Police arrest 10 men in Kuala Selangor shooting, hunt two more

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested ten men and are tracking down two more individuals to assist in the investigation of a shooting incident in Kuala Selangor on October 7 that left a man injured.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M Kumar stated that his department received a police report on October 7 involving a 29-year-old lorry driver who was shot in the abdomen at close range.

Acting on information obtained through collaboration with the Selangor Police Contingent, the CID conducted several operations in Selangor and arrested ten local men aged between 21 and 40.

He said the arrested individuals are believed to be members of an organised crime group.

Based on information gathered from the arrests, police conducted a raid on a house in Kuala Selangor on October 10 and recovered a Beretta automatic pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

Kumar said initial investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a territorial dispute over drug trafficking activities.

All the suspects were found to have various records of violent and drug crimes.

Police are currently tracking down two more individuals to assist in the investigation.

One of the suspects being tracked is an individual on the wanted list for involvement in organised crime activities.

All those arrested have been remanded until October 20.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalties) 1971.

Kumar also warned that the police would continue to crack down on organised crime activities. – Bernama