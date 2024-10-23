Police arrest woman linked to gold investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has confirmed that a local woman linked to gold investment scam ‘PA Jewellery’ and ‘Paddy Jewellery’ has been arrested yesterday.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 37-year-old woman was detained at Penang International Airport upon her arrival from Dubai.

Four other individuals suspected of being linked to the gold investment scam were also arrested.

“The three men and one woman aged between 29 and 38 were detained separately at various locations around Kedah and Kuala Lumpur on Oct 21 and 22.

“Also confiscated were six mobile phones of various brands and one Malaysian passport. All those arrested will be remanded until Oct 25 to assist investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said to date, a total of 69 police reports have been lodged regarding the investment scam, involving total losses amounting to RM48.5 million.

“Investigation revealed that this investment scheme offered five investment packages with returns based on current gold prices.

“Interested investors were directed to make payments to Paddy Jewellery and Paddy Legacy business accounts. However, they did not receive the returns as promised,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Ramli also advised individuals who may have participated in the investment scheme to step forward and lodge their report at the nearest police station to assist in investigations.