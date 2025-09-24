Police bust organised crime group with 17 arrests in Op Jack Sparrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has successfully crippled an organised crime group with the arrest of 17 members in operations codenamed Op Jack Sparrow.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the group is believed to have been active since 2023, carrying out violent crimes including murder and arson.

He confirmed the arrests involved individuals aged between 19 and 44 and were carried out by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with four state police contingents on September 11.

Mohd Khalid added that the group’s violent activities had gone viral on social media after a video circulated showing its members carrying out a fatal attack in Taman Sentosa, Klang.

Police are also investigating the group’s possible involvement in shooting incidents at restaurants in Brickfields and Cheras last June.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects collectively had 80 prior criminal records, including 34 drug-related cases.

All suspects were detained under the Security Offences Act 2012, Section 130V of the Penal Code for organised crime involvement, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The group is estimated to have 33 members, and police are now tracking down the remaining individuals, including six key figures led by a local mastermind.

Investigations discovered that the group’s main motive was profit, along with struggles over territory and influence.

Mohd Khalid stated that the success was the result of integrated intelligence and enforcement operations, sending a clear message that any party attempting to challenge the law will be brought to justice. – Bernama