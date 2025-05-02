SERDANG: Police today cut off the electricity supply to 10 premises including a shophouse believed to be carrying out online gambling activities around Puchong and Serdang.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the power cut was carried out in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under Section 21A of the Open Gambling Houses Act 1953.

He said based on intelligence and information from the public, the police suspected that the premises might be from the same syndicate.

“The police believe that these premises are the same syndicate but registered in the names of different individuals. The results of TNB’s monitoring found that there was an illegal installation of electricity made by these premises,“ he said at a press conference during the Electricity Supply Cutter Ops at Taman Kinrara, here today.

According to him, the syndicate of online gambling premises is still stubborn when it continues to operate even though it has been raided by the police.

Anbalagan said police had arrested 29 individuals, including nine foreigners, through Ops Dadu at 19 online gambling premises from July to Jan 19.

Also seized during the operation were 107 tablets, seven mobile phones and RM4,500 in cash.