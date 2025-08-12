Police deny beating suspects in Palestinian kidnapping case

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer rejected claims that suspects in a Palestinian man’s kidnapping case were beaten and forced to confess during their arrest three years ago.

ASP Mohamad Jazlan Sharif denied allegations that two suspects suffered severe injuries, including a torn tongue, while in custody.

The 42-year-old officer testified under cross-examination by defence lawyer Norma Goh Kim Lian in the High Court.

Eight individuals face charges related to the abduction of a 31-year-old Palestinian man in Hulu Langat.

Goh asserted that the fifth and sixth accused were assaulted into confessing, which Mohamad Jazlan firmly denied.

The witness confirmed that the suspects did not attempt to flee during their arrest in a chalet room.

Mohamad Jazlan, the raid’s lead officer, stated the arrests were made for investigative purposes following a police report.

He maintained no physical assault occurred during the operation, as relayed to deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman.

The trial, presided by Judge K. Muniandy, will continue on 15 October.

All eight accused are charged under the Kidnapping Act 1961, which carries 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and caning if convicted.

Three defendants face additional money laundering charges involving over RM250,000 under anti-terrorism financing laws. – Bernama