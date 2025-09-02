Police detain 328 in nationwide gambling raids under Op Dadu Mega

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 328 individuals during nationwide raids targeting 395 suspected unlicensed gambling premises over the weekend.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that 272 premises were operating illegal activities during Operation Dadu Mega.

The illegal operations included 245 public lottery outlets, 20 online gambling premises, five family entertainment centres and two call centres.

Those detained comprised 286 men and 42 women, including owners, caretakers, workers and players at these establishments.

Among the detainees, 258 were Malaysian nationals while 70 were foreign nationals involved in the illegal gambling operations.

Police seized substantial evidence including cash, computers, mobile phones and gambling machines during the coordinated raids.

All detainees were transported to district police headquarters for further investigation under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The case is also being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and various state Entertainment Enactments or Ordinances. – Bernama