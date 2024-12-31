Police ensure peaceful rallies in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Efficient coordination by the police ensured that the Gempur Rasuah Sabah and Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan rallies proceeded peacefully here today, despite being held at the same location and time.

Both rallies were scheduled to take place at 2 pm in front of Menara Kinabalu, coinciding with the state government’s Karnival Ria event at the same venue.

Police personnel from the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters, and the 16th and 21st General Operations Force (PGA) Battalions worked together to manage the events, ensuring there were no disruptions to public order.

Earlier, about 200 participants of the Gempur Rasuah Sabah rally, organised by Suara Mahasiswa, gathered at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and marched approximately 3.4 kilometres to Menara Kinabalu, arriving at 3.10 pm.

Upon arrival, police restricted their access to the Menara Kinabalu area, citing ongoing Karnival Ria activities. Rally participants were advised to remain peaceful while voicing their concerns.

Some 15 minutes later, members of the Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan rally, representing various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), arrived at the location but were also stopped by the police. Both groups were kept about 100 metres apart to maintain order, with officers monitoring the situation

Despite the proximity, both groups proceeded with their speeches using loudspeakers, displaying placards and flags under police supervision.

The Gempur Rasuah Sabah rally raised concerns about corruption in the state, while Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan participants voiced fears about threats to public order and expressed support for the current state government.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda was actively involved in managing police movements but briefly spoke with media personnel, reminding them to prioritise safety. He declined further interview, saying he was focused on completing his duties.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Suara Mahasiswa president Muhamad Fadhill Kasim, said while the group was initially surprised by the heavy police presence, they appreciated how the situation was handled peacefully.

“The police are not our adversaries; they are citizens like us. We are simply here to voice our concerns against corruption,” he said.

The Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan rally dispersed about an hour later, while Gempur Rasuah Sabah participants remained in the area at the time this report was filed.