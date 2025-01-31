PETALING JAYA: Police are actively searching for three more suspects believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident, where two vehicles rammed into a group of individuals near a nightclub on Old Klang Road here, yesterday.

Deputy Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said that, so far, five suspects have been arrested in Banting, Selangor.

ALSO READ: Police arrest four following ramming incident outside KL nightclub

“Checks reveal that all of them have a criminal record. The three remaining suspects, who are still at large, are being tracked, and we urge them to surrender to the police,“ he told Harian Metro.

“All suspects will be remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code,“ he stated.

He also requested the public’s cooperation in providing information on any illegal activities.

“Any information related to this incident can be forwarded to the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Brickfields Police District Operations Room at 03-22979222, or any nearby police station,“ he said.

It was reported earlier that two men were injured after being hit by a Toyota Vios and a Toyota Hilux in the incident yesterday.

ALSO READ: Three injured as vehicles ram into group of men outside KL nightclub