Police identify suspect in viral video insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who allegedly made negative remarks and insults against Islam, as circulated on social media today, has been identified.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the police would record the suspect’s statement soon, as the individual was currently receiving mental health treatment at a hospital.

He added that the police have opened an investigation under Section 298A of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“Today, the police detected a viral video, lasting 1 minute and 4 seconds, which was uploaded by the account holder Tan Chong Ren@Tan Speaker Corner via Facebook.

“The video shows a man inside a vehicle making negative remarks and insults against the religion of Islam,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Rusdi emphasised that the police took this matter seriously and would take strict action against any parties that undermined public order and national security.

He advised the public not to continue sharing the video, as it may cause discomfort within the community.