PETALING JAYA: A 60-year-old Rohingya imam has been charged with sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy at a mosque in Kampung Paya Bemban, Kelantan.

Solim Abdul Jalil, who possesses a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Sessions Court here today, New Straits Times reported.

The alleged incident occurred during Asar prayers at approximately 5pm on February 12 at the Kampung Paya Bemban mosque.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. This section stipulates a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad led the prosecution’s case.

The accused was represented by lawyer Muhamad Fikri Muhamad.

While the prosecution did not offer bail, the defense informed the court that a written bail application had been submitted.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah denied bail and scheduled the next hearing for case mention on March 19.