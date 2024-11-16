Police looking for man who beat up disabled man at Dataran Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The police are looking for a man who beat up a disabled man at Dataran Shah Alam near here on Nov 10.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim, 48, was in his car alone in the area at 9 pm when he was approached by the suspect who tried to chase him away, resulting in an argument and then a scuffle between both local men.

“During the incident, the suspect acted first to punch the victim before the victim retaliated. The fight was stopped by some passers-by who were in the location.

“The victim, who is has a disability card, suffered scratches to his right forearm,” he said in a statement today, as he urged those with information about the incident to contact investigating officer, Insp Nor Idayu binti Abdul Aziz at 019-9459062.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code, he added.