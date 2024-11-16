Anwar, Sultan of Brunei meet on sidelines of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim and His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) here.

Anwar said the meeting presented an opportunity for them to discuss the bilateral relations between both countries.

“Alhamdulillah, His Majesty the Sultan and I had the opportunity to assess the ongoing cooperation between the two friendly countries,” he said during the exit press conference with the Malaysian media covering the AELW here, which ends on Saturday.

He said this also includes training opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence and semiconductors for the youth of Brunei.

“We also discussed trade cooperation and investments,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, expressed hope that the relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam would continue to grow stronger for the mutual benefit of both nations.

APEC is an intergovernmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim, promoting free trade across the Asia-Pacific region.

It represents nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population, nearly half of global trade and over 60 per cent of the global economy.

Malaysia and Brunei are among the 12 founding members of APEC.