BALIK PULAU: Police arrested two women believed to be mule accounts for a scam syndicates that caused victims to lose more than RM1 million in recent incidents.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the two women were arrested by the Southwest District Commercial Crime Investigation Department (BSJKD) separately in Perak yesterday, following public information and intelligence operations conducted.

The first suspect, a 55-year-old woman, was arrested in Kamunting after being suspected of being an mule account for a non-existent car sales scam syndicate on Facebook.

“Based on the investigation, the victim made an advance payment of RM16,164.30 to four different bank accounts, including the woman’s account, before realising the victim had been scammed and filed a police report,“ he said when contacted today.

It was said that the second suspect, aged 53, was arrested in Tronoh for being a mule account for a syndicate impersonating police officers and representatives of an e-commerce website.

Sazalee said that in that case, the victim suffered a loss of RM1,004,911 after being forced to transfer money to an account supposedly belonging to an ‘auditor,‘ but it was fake.

According to him, the two women are now remanded to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which pertains to fraud.