Police officer and personnel detained for alleged theft at Kajang homestay

SHAH ALAM: A police officer and several personnel from a raiding party have been detained for investigation following allegations of theft at a Kajang homestay on August 28.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the detention of the officer and involved personnel occurred late yesterday evening after a tenant filed a report.

The complaint was received by Kajang police headquarters with investigations initiated under Section 380 of the Penal Code regarding theft from a building.

Police conducted the original raid at approximately 2 am on August 28 following complaints about noisy entertainment activities at the homestay.

The raid was executed to verify the noise complaint according to standard police procedure.

The homestay tenant reported discovering their occupied room in disarray upon returning after the police operation.

Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit were allegedly missing according to the tenant’s police report.

Kajang police subsequently took action to arrest the officer and several raiding party members to assist in the theft investigation. – Bernama