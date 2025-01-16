Police on the hunt for escaped detainee in Tangkak

TANGKAK: Police are actively searching for a detained local man who escaped custody at around 1.30 pm yesterday.

Tangkak District police chief, Supt Roslan Mohd Talib, identified the suspect as Mohd Saifulnizam Zakaria, 38, from No. 122, Kampung Padang Lalang.

“Mohd Saifulnizam, who is approximately 170 cm tall, slim, and has a dark complexion, is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said in a statement today.

He said police have launched Op Tutup, including the K9 Unit, at all entry and exit points in Tangkak and the neighbouring districts.

Roslan added that the incident is being investigated under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code.

He appealed to the public to provide any information on the case via the Tangkak District Police Headquarters hotline at 06-9785222 or contact Investigating Officer ASP Sharidathul Aflaha Ismail at 019-2699573.