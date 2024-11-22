PETALING JAYA: The police are actively searching for a 36-year-old man, who was last seen at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) emergency ward earlier this week.

According to New Straits Times, Dang Wangi district police chief assistant commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman stated that a missing person report for Mohd Azlan Ibrahim was filed on November 18 at 11.54am.

“The man was last seen at the HKL trauma and emergency ward at 5.03am on Monday,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police are urging anyone with information about Mohd Azlan’s whereabouts to contact the Dang Wangi police station at 03-26002264 or their nearest police station.