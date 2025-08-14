Police open 3 cases after attack on Rafizi Ramli’s son

PETALING JAYA: Selangor police have confirmed that former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli’s son was attacked by an unknown individual at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya on August 13, 2025.

In an official statement released today, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar (pic) confirmed that a police report was lodged regarding an incident involving a male child who was physically approached and pricked with an unidentified device by an unknown individual.

The attack occurred at the entrance of Symphony 2, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, in front of K-FRY premises.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the victim is the son of Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli, who is Pandan MP and former Minister of Economy.

Following the incident, police have opened an investigation paper under three separate provisions:

- Section 14(D) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) - If convicted, the perpetrator faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and whipping.

- Section 324 of the Penal Code - Provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any combination of two of these punishments.

- Section 352 of the Penal Code - Provides for imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

Shazeli also said that reported that the victim’s condition is stable.

A comprehensive investigation involving various aspects is being conducted by Selangor police contingent with assistance from the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman headquarters.

The investigation focuses on multiple angles, including efforts to identify the motive behind the incident and the object used by the suspect.

As of now, the suspect has not been identified, and further investigations are being actively pursued. The public will be informed of any developments from time to time.

Public Advisory

Authorities have advised the public not to make any speculation or assumptions that could cause unrest and uncontrolled provocative actions.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the investigating officer, ASP Mahafiz Mat Lawi at 010-2396533, or directly contact Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman at 012-2153239.