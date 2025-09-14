Police outline security plan for Malaysia Day 2025 in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration scheduled for 16 September at the PICCA Convention Centre in Butterworth Arena.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed officers including traffic personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of dignitaries and attendees.

“We have been informed that around 30 ministers and deputy ministers along with other VIPs will be present with all necessary measures taken to ensure the event proceeds smoothly,“ he said.

Azizee stated there will be no road closures or diversions en route to the venue though access into the PICCA compound will convert from two-way to one-way traffic on the day.

Police will station personnel at key locations and along access routes to manage traffic and ensure smooth flow with final deployment numbers confirmed shortly.

The public is advised to follow security personnel instructions to help maintain order during the event.

This year’s celebration themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ will feature various programmes with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to attend.

Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are also anticipated to participate.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced in June that Penang would host this year’s Malaysia Day celebration following the annual rotation between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama