FAA proposes US$3.1 million fine against Boeing for safety violations

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining Boeing US$3.1 million over safety violations occurring between September 2023 and February 2024.

Hundreds of quality system breaches were identified at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas.

The transportation agency confirmed these violations were directly linked to an Alaska Airlines jetliner accident involving a midflight door plug panel detachment.

Boeing stated it is reviewing the proposed civil penalty while highlighting its implementation of a comprehensive safety and quality plan last year.

The company emphasised this plan specifically targets enhanced safety management and quality assurance systems throughout its manufacturing processes. – Bernama-Xinhua