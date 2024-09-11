Police probe actions of ‘khatib’ discussing issue of granting citizenship to Chinese nationals

KULIM: Police have received a report in relation to a ‘khatib’ (a person who delivers the sermon) in Padang Serai, who allegedly discussed the issue of granting citizenship to Chinese nationals while delivering a sermon during Friday prayers yesterday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that this matter, viewed as abusing the sermon platform and tarnishing the institution of the mosque, will be investigated by the Bukit Aman 3R (royalty, religion and race) Special Task Force.

“I received the complaint early yesterday (Friday) that in a mosque in the Padang Serai parliamentary constituency where the Friday sermon touched on, among other things, the granting of citizenship to over one million Chinese nationals,“ he said.

“Even though I have explained...it was denied by the former home ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and even though the facts have been corrected and explanations given, the slander continues to escalate and the most unfortunate part is when the institution of the mosque is turned into a stage.”

He said told this to reporters after officiating the Home Ministry’s meet and greet event at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ladang Dublin, Karangan here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said his team was upset with the matter and explained that the Friday sermon platform as well as the institution of the mosque should play a role in conveying messages of piety, promoting goodness and avoiding tyranny.

Additionally, he said when the Friday sermon platform is used to discuss current issues with misleading information, it simultaneously becomes slander.

Saifuddin said he believes the original text of the sermon prepared by the religious authorities did not touch on the issue, but the khatib took it upon himself to elaborate on the matter.

“I want to reiterate the call, the advice for mosques, especially mosque leaders, not to allow the khatib, especially during Friday prayers, to use the sermon platform to convey materials that are far off track,“ he added.