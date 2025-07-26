Police probe RM1.8m robbery at Dr Mahathir’s grandchild’s home

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are analysing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify suspects involved in the robbery at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s grandchild’s home in Bukit Ledang.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in losses estimated at RM1.8 million.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan confirmed the investigation when contacted by Bernama.

“We are looking into it and as of yesterday, we have yet to be able to identify (the suspect). We are also studying CCTV footage of the victim’s residence,“ he said.

The break-in was discovered by a domestic helper at 3 pm after noticing the padlock on the back gate had been cut.

Thieves entered the residence and stole jewellery worth RM1.8 million. - Bernama