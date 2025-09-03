Police probe two TikTok accounts for sedition and false claims over Zara Qairina case and PM links

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened investigation papers into two TikTok accounts over posts containing elements of sedition and false allegations circulated on social media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director, Datuk M. Kumar S. Muthuvelu, said the first case involves an account under the name Muhammad Zamis Shah (@zamis88\_shah98\_sikacau), which allegedly shared content related to the death of Zara Qairina.

The second case involves an account under the name Monkey Dnaga, which allegedly linked the Prime Minister to Israel.

“Both account holders have been successfully identified and confirmed to have no connection with each other. Efforts to trace the suspects involved are actively being carried out,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, investigations are being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, D5 Division, under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The CID Director stressed that the police will not compromise with any individual who deliberately creates, uploads, shares or spreads seditious content, false information, or any material that could cause public alarm or disrupt social harmony.

“Such actions constitute an offence and stern action will be taken without compromise,” he said.