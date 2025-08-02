KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report from a woman who claimed to have been a victim of sexual harassment by a policeman while giving her statement regarding a gathering held in the federal capital on Dec 19.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the report was lodged on Feb 6.

“The complainant gave statement at the Wangsa Maju Police headquarters (IPD). The investigation into the gathering was being carried out under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Apart from the complainant, statements were also taken from eight other individuals on the same day to facilitate the investigation,“ he said in the statement today.

He added that the case is still under investigation and urged the public not to speculate, as it could disrupt the probe.