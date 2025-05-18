KUALA LUMPUR: Police yesterday recorded statements from three children of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh in Singapore to assist in the investigation into her disappearance.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said in addition to Pamela’s three children aged between 18 and 20, police also recorded a statement from an individual who is a family friend at the Woodlands Police Headquarters.

“I have seen the text (of the statement), and there is indeed information that can help the investigation, especially regarding Pamela’s last known movements.

“Among them, she was still in contact with her family on April 8 and 9,” he told reporters at the Safe ‘PPR Bestari’ City Community Well-being programme here today.

On April 9, Pamela, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, travelling via an e-hailing service.

Police received a report about her disappearance at 3.02 pm on the same day.

Rusdi said that so far, police have recorded statements from 42 witnesses to assist in the investigation.

On Pamela’s husband, who was detained on Thursday (May 15), he said the man was released on police bail the next day after the remand application was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, Rusdi said that up to now, there is no record of Pamela leaving the country, but the authorities are also considering the possibility that she may have left through unofficial channels.

“It is most likely that she is still in the country, but there is also a possibility she is abroad,” he said.