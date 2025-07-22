Police report lodged over AI scam video using King’s fake images

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding a 32-second video circulating on TikTok that uses AI-generated images of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The video, found on the account @DATUKZULKARNAIN77, is suspected to be part of a fraudulent scheme.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the clip falsely portrays Sultan Ibrahim announcing financial aid for Malaysians in distress.

The video directs viewers to contact an individual named “Datuk Zulkarnain,“ raising immediate red flags.

“The content is fabricated and likely created using AI technology,“ Rusdi clarified in an official statement.

Authorities are actively investigating the case under Section 419 of the Penal Code (cheating by impersonation) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (misuse of network facilities).

The public is urged to remain vigilant against such scams, especially those involving manipulated media.

Police advise verifying any suspicious financial offers through official channels before responding. - Bernama