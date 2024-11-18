Police say more time needed for autopsy of body found in freezer

KUALA LUMPUR: Forensic experts require more time to conduct the autopsy on the body of a woman found in a freezer at a house in Taman OUG, as they need to assess the victim’s internal organs, which have since thawed.

Brickfields District police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood explained that the Forensic Unit at the University Medical Centre (PPUM) needs additional time to examine the body, as it is believed to have been frozen for three years.

He also confirmed that the remand of the 53-year-old suspect, who is the victim’s son, is set to end tomorrow but is likely to be extended to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect, who is currently being treated at PPUM, has not fully recovered. Doctors need more time to assess his condition,“ he added.

Five witnesses, including the victim’s neighbours and the police officers who first responded to the scene, have provided statements to assist in the investigation.

The police were alerted to the discovery of the body at 8.45 am on Nov 12 after the suspect called to surrender.

On Nov 13, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the suspect, who is under remand until Nov 19, has no prior criminal record.