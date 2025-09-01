Police search for missing RMAF airman after river swimming incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are searching for a Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel who went missing after swimming in Sungai Kedongdong, Batang Kali on August 23.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad identified the missing airman as 27 year old Muhammad Ammar Mohd Ariffin from Subang Air Base.

Muhammad Ammar was attending a vehicle transport supervisor course at the Air Force Institute of Supply Management Training in Bandar Kinrara.

He was last seen around 4.30 pm on August 23 while swimming with three fellow RMAF personnel.

His roommate attempted to contact him around 6 pm on August 24 but found his mobile phone switched off.

RMAF personnel from the training institute lodged a police report at 4.16 pm on August 25 after he failed to return.

Muhamad Farid described the missing man as fair-skinned with straight short hair and approximately 175 centimetres tall.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohd Sukri Che Mat. – Bernama