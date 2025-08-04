Police seek help to find missing man at Bukit Tabur in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 43-year-old man with a mental disability who went missing near Bukit Tabur.

Norhafsham Nazri was last seen on Aug 1 in Kampung Warisan Taman Melawati.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail confirmed a report was filed by the victim’s father on Aug 2.

“The complainant stated that he had sent his son to Kampung Warisan Taman Melawati on Aug 1 at about 2.30 pm, however his son did not return home by 9.30 pm and a search failed to locate him,“ he said.

Norhafsham was last seen wearing a black-and-red round-neck t-shirt, dark jeans, and sports shoes, carrying a black backpack.

A similar backpack believed to be his was found on the Bukit Tabur trail, prompting an intensified search operation involving multiple agencies.

The Fire and Rescue Department, K9 Detection Dog Unit, Civil Defence Force, and local volunteers are assisting in the search.

Authorities urge those with information to contact the Taman Melawati police station. - Bernama