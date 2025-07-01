Police seek public help to find missing girl in Sepang

SEPANG: Police are seeking public help to locate a 15-year-old girl from Sungai Pelek, Sepang, who has been reported missing since Jan 5.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the missing person report for Nurkhairah Hawabillah Abdul Latif was filed by her father on Jan 6.

“Before disappearing, it was found that the teenager had no disgruntlement with her family, and had a good relationship with her parents.

“She was last seen on Jan 5, at approximately 10.30 am, in a grey sweater, black jeans and a black headscarf, and she did not have her mobile phone with her at the time,” he said in a statement, today.

Efforts to locate her are ongoing, and members of the public with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mohd Fizal Sulaiman at 013-302 9027.